Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 27,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,967. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

