Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.86 and last traded at C$19.15. Approximately 232,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 771,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.
Pretium Resources Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.15.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Further Reading
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.