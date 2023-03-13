ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $25.37. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2,261,667 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

