Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
Shares of PRLB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,020. The company has a market cap of $847.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $56.68.
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
