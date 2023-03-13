Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of PRLB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,020. The company has a market cap of $847.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,937,000 after buying an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,937,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

