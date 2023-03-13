Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $17.29 on Monday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,204,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 147,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

