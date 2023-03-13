Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Provention Bio Trading Up 258.1 %
NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $17.29 on Monday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,204,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 147,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
