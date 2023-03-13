Pundi X (New) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.19 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $121.71 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges.

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.42221145 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,777,809.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

