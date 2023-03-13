Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Hits $0.45

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001855 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $115.99 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00417786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.52 or 0.28239588 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.42221145 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,777,809.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

