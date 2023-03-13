Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
NYSE PSTG opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.
Insider Activity at Pure Storage
In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $90,143,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
