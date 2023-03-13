Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $90,143,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.