Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.85

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00011691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $297.63 million and $52.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.01 or 0.06925576 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00050034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,572,130 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

