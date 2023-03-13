QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777,187 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.86% of QuidelOrtho worth $87,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth $301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 94,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

