Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNGR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

