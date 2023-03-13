Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.25) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAT. Investec lowered Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.39) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,720 ($20.68) to GBX 2,000 ($24.05) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,079 ($25.00).

Rathbones Group Trading Down 5.2 %

RAT traded down GBX 102 ($1.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,878 ($22.58). 48,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,242. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,318.52, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,087.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,966.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

