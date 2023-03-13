Raymond James Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $3.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 906,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.08%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

