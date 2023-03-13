Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS):

3/9/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/27/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/25/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $37.50 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.57. 2,457,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Get Shoals Technologies Group Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,571,844 shares of company stock valued at $596,040,180 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.