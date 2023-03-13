Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 4.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Grupo Santander raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($20.04) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

