Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Guggenheim

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.63.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

