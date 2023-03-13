Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

RELI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,374. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.