Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $248.44. 384,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,434. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

