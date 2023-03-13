Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2023 – Nomad Foods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2023 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2023 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

NOMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.61. 495,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,098. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

