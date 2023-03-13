REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 168,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,643. The stock has a market cap of $694.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 4,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

