REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $11.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE REVG opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 500.13%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in REV Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in REV Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.