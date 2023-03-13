RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RFACW stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFACW. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in RF Acquisition by 329.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,016,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in RF Acquisition by 90.0% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

