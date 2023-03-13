Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 634,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 164,479 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $9,930,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $6,394,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

