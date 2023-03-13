Richard W. Pascoe Buys 10,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. 45,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,467. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
About Zevra Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.