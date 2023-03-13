Richard W. Pascoe Buys 10,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. 45,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,467. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.