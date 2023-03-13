Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,053.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

RTMVF remained flat at $6.63 during trading on Monday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

