Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,053.0 days.
Rightmove Stock Performance
RTMVF remained flat at $6.63 during trading on Monday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.
About Rightmove
