Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($64.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.58) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($82.97) to GBX 7,400 ($88.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.70).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,604 ($67.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,055.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,457.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 883.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.23) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,379.31%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.21), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($154,316.67). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

