RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $19.69.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

