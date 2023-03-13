Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

