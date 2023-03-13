Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €98.33 ($104.61) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.44 ($72.81) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($110.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

