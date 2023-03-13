Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. 7,543,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,832. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 7.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 58.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.