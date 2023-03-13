Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Target Price to C$48.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of EGHSF stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $32.38.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

