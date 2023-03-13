Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWM. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.96 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$406.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.10.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
