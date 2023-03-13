Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $249.24 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Safe has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $249.24 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $11.96 or 0.00049986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00183910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00085273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00049878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.05838827 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

