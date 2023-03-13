Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

