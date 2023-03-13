SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($132.98) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €0.96 ($1.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €110.48 ($117.53). 1,522,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €107.48 and a 200 day moving average of €98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1 year high of €113.44 ($120.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

