SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €100.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($106.38) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €0.96 ($1.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €110.48 ($117.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.74. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 52 week high of €113.44 ($120.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

