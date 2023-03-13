Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Trading Down 6.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $330.00 and last traded at $330.00. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SARTF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.35 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

