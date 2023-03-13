Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.24

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 127554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sasol Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

