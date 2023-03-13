Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($207.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EPA SU opened at €152.32 ($162.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €148.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €135.94. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($81.21).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

