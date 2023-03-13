Scotiabank Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.22.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.35. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.72.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

