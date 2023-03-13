Scotiabank Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$60.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STLJF opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

