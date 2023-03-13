SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($9.62) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.06) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.39).

SEGRO Trading Down 1.1 %

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 770.60 ($9.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -487.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 825.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 815.33.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,645.57%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 78,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 812 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £641,155.20 ($770,989.90). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 343,926 shares of company stock worth $285,669,418. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

