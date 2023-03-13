Seiren Games Network (SERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $23,810.76 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

