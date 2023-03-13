Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 642,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,346. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Semtech by 75.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,929,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

