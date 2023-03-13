Semtech’s (SMTC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.08.

Semtech stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,058. Semtech has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,881,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

