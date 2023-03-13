Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 725,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,288. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

