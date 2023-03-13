Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736,112 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 8.11% of Shake Shack worth $153,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,850,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Shake Shack by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.9 %

SHAK opened at $52.97 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

