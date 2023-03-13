Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expands By 22.3%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after buying an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,196,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

AGCO stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. 896,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,806. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

