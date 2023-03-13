Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Rises By 22.7%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $51.48. 2,170,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,377. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

