Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases By 23.2%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 819,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.80. 440,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,477,000 after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

